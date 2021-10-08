Exane BNP Paribas Upgrades Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) to “Outperform”

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a SEK 331 price target on the stock.

BOLIF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $38.25 price target on Boliden AB (publ) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.63.

BOLIF opened at $31.78 on Wednesday. Boliden AB has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $40.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.27.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, platinum, and palladium deposits.

