Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Shares to Split on Wednesday, October 20th

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Wednesday, October 20th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, October 20th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, October 20th.

OTCMKTS:EVTCY opened at $90.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.57. Evotec has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $106.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Evotec in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.

