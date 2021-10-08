Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the August 31st total of 2,600,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 791,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

NYSE AQUA traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,920. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.52 and a beta of 1.87. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $40.51.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $369.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.15 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, Director Judd A. Gregg sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $463,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Herve Fages sold 8,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $296,132.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,972 shares of company stock valued at $3,100,646. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $730,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after buying an additional 13,643 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 8,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 67,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 14,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AQUA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.56.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

