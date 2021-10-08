Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €36.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been assigned a €36.00 ($42.35) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €32.35 ($38.05).

Shares of Evonik Industries stock opened at €27.28 ($32.09) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €28.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €28.96. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 1 year high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

