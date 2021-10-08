Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $4.60 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CAHPF. Canaccord Genuity cut Evolution Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Macquarie raised Evolution Mining from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Evolution Mining to a hold rating and set a $4.30 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Evolution Mining from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Evolution Mining from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evolution Mining currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.23.

Shares of Evolution Mining stock opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average of $3.34. Evolution Mining has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $4.55.

Evolution Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration of gold mines. It operates through the following segments: Cowal, Mungari, Mt Carlton, Mt Rawdon, Edna May, Cracow, Ernest Henry, Exploration, and Corporate. The company was founded on June 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

