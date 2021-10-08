Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Now Covered by Analysts at Roth Capital

Equities research analysts at Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evogene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Aegis started coverage on shares of Evogene in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Evogene in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVGN opened at $2.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.47. Evogene has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24. The firm has a market cap of $65.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.25.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Evogene had a negative net margin of 2,326.70% and a negative return on equity of 38.88%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Evogene will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Evogene by 6.5% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 58,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Evogene by 164.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Evogene in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Evogene by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Evogene by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 8,771 shares during the period. 28.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evogene Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of a computer-biological platform for improving the development processes of products in the field of life sciences. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Industrial Applications, and Human Health. The Agriculture segment develops seed traits, agrochemical products, and agrobiological products to improve plant performance.

