Evermay Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 110 Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

VOT opened at $241.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $243.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.26. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $177.39 and a twelve month high of $251.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

