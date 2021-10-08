Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 851,000 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the August 31st total of 703,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 268,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of RE traded up $3.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $269.21. 1,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Everest Re Group has a 12-month low of $193.62 and a 12-month high of $281.27. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $260.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.66.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Everest Re Group will post 34.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 83.11%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RE. downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everest Re Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.75.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

