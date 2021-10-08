Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) Short Interest Update

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,600 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the August 31st total of 71,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Euroseas by 2,272.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,132 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Euroseas in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Euroseas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the second quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Euroseas during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 6.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESEA traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,945. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.52. The firm has a market cap of $220.69 million, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.94. Euroseas has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $39.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The shipping company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 million. Euroseas had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 28.48%. Equities research analysts expect that Euroseas will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Euroseas from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Euroseas in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Euroseas Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, mainly including manufactured products, and perishables. It also owns drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks such as bauxite, phosphate and fertilizers.

