Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $132.76 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.42 and a 1-year high of $167.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.99. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 64.14 and a beta of 1.62.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $714.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.12 million. Analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EEFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.50.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

