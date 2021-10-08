Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $517.94 Million

Equities analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) will report $517.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Etsy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $515.09 million to $521.10 million. Etsy reported sales of $451.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Etsy will report full-year sales of $2.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Etsy.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital downgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Etsy from $204.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Etsy from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY traded up $6.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $216.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,785,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,946,511. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The company has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.62. Etsy has a 1 year low of $113.49 and a 1 year high of $251.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.10.

In related news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.55, for a total value of $275,904.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,115,521.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $181,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,485 shares of company stock worth $17,217,142. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

