Ethverse Hits Market Capitalization of $655,409.68 (ETHV)

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded 27.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. During the last seven days, Ethverse has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ethverse coin can currently be bought for $0.0831 or 0.00000153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethverse has a total market cap of $655,409.68 and $38,863.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ethverse alerts:

Ethverse Profile

Ethverse is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 36,973,073 coins and its circulating supply is 7,882,899 coins. Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethverse is ethverse.com . The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Buying and Selling Ethverse

