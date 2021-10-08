Essential Properties Realty Trust Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:EPRT)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 3,228 call options on the company. This is an increase of 12,315% compared to the average volume of 26 call options.

NYSE:EPRT opened at $28.37 on Friday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $32.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.27 and a 200 day moving average of $27.60. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.56, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 3.40%. As a group, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 90.09%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.06.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 130,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 17,667 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,221,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,727,000 after purchasing an additional 505,843 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 90,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 11,970 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 48,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

