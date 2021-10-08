ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) Short Interest Up 27.2% in September

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the August 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ESSA stock opened at $16.46 on Friday. ESSA Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $18.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day moving average is $16.23. The firm has a market cap of $172.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.50.

Get ESSA Bancorp alerts:

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 million. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 8.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 41.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.