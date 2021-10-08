Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ESPR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESPR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $18,182,000. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 13.3% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,519,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,580,000 after buying an additional 530,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 258.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,175,000 after buying an additional 278,813 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 13.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,172,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,789,000 after buying an additional 142,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meditor Group Ltd increased its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 5.2% during the second quarter. Meditor Group Ltd now owns 2,818,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,618,000 after purchasing an additional 139,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ESPR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,347. Esperion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $39.49. The firm has a market cap of $285.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.50.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will post -10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

