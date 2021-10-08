Ergoteles LLC Trims Stock Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Ergoteles LLC decreased its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 23.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 469.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 296,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,593,000 after purchasing an additional 244,737 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 13.4% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,410,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,612,000 after acquiring an additional 166,410 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 7.2% in the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,841,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,943,000 after acquiring an additional 123,400 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 469,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,523,000 after acquiring an additional 107,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,221,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,716,000 after purchasing an additional 89,083 shares during the period. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMCI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total transaction of $177,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $37.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.63. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.95 and a 52-week high of $40.71.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 10.74%. Super Micro Computer’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

