Ergoteles LLC Makes New $310,000 Investment in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,891,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,014,000 after buying an additional 33,343 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 46.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC opened at $89.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $106.85. The stock has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.72.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

WEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Argus increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

