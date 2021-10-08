Ergoteles LLC Makes New $295,000 Investment in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HNI by 47.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,030,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,954 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HNI by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,905,000 after purchasing an additional 71,889 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of HNI by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 621,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,321,000 after purchasing an additional 64,077 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HNI by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 538,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,671,000 after purchasing an additional 224,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HNI by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 494,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,553,000 after purchasing an additional 131,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Get HNI alerts:

Shares of HNI stock opened at $37.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. HNI Co. has a 12 month low of $32.08 and a 12 month high of $46.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.78.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. HNI had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $510.46 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th.

In other news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of HNI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $75,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.