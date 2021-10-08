Ergoteles LLC Invests $282,000 in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 24,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Retail Properties of America by 139.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 14,235 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its position in Retail Properties of America by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 43,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Retail Properties of America by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,510,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,291,000 after acquiring an additional 13,352 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Retail Properties of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

NYSE:RPAI opened at $13.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.11 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $13.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.07.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 1.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

