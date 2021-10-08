Ergoteles LLC Has $287,000 Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Ergoteles LLC decreased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 14,872 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 498,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,981,000 after acquiring an additional 7,457 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 29.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 379.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $107,230,000 after buying an additional 859,666 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 104.5% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 5,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,555,000 after buying an additional 7,452 shares during the period. 59.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DLB stock opened at $89.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.58. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.93 and a twelve month high of $104.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.06 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

Separately, Barrington Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

In related news, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 25,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.30, for a total transaction of $2,548,201.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $2,840,243.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,654 shares of company stock valued at $21,797,967. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

