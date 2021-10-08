Ergoteles LLC Buys New Stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,793,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,469,000 after buying an additional 871,508 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in argenx by 395.4% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 309,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,260,000 after acquiring an additional 247,108 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in argenx by 63.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,756,000 after acquiring an additional 215,719 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in argenx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,548,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of argenx by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 454,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,100,000 after purchasing an additional 151,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

Get argenx alerts:

Shares of argenx stock opened at $300.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $318.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.97. argenx SE has a one year low of $244.98 and a one year high of $382.15.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.38) by $5.36. The business had revenue of $320.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.46 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 21.19% and a negative net margin of 63.22%. On average, research analysts predict that argenx SE will post -7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $344.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $348.36.

About argenx

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX).

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.