Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equity Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company primarily in Kansas and Missouri. The company provides financial services primarily to businesses, business owners and individuals. It offers certificates of deposits, individual retirement and money market accounts, home equity lines of credit, credit cards, mortgages, treasury management, personal and business loans, investment services. Equity Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas. “

Shares of NASDAQ EQBK opened at $34.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.10 and its 200 day moving average is $30.88. The stock has a market cap of $500.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 0.79. Equity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $35.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $43.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 million. Equity Bancshares had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a positive return on equity of 11.86%. On average, analysts forecast that Equity Bancshares will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.58%.

In other news, COO Gregory H. Kossover sold 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $364,788.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,195,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,745,000 after buying an additional 54,436 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP increased its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 20.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 748,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,813,000 after acquiring an additional 128,115 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 95.1% in the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 699,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,315,000 after acquiring an additional 340,700 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 3.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 453,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,835,000 after acquiring an additional 14,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 25.2% during the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 279,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,533,000 after purchasing an additional 56,282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

