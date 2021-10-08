Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,984 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.09% of Equitrans Midstream worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 31,824 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 63.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 44,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETRN. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.05.

NYSE:ETRN opened at $10.70 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.69.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $348.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.87 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 28.14%. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

