Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Penske Automotive Group, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PAG)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note issued on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.29 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.24. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.42. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 billion.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.63.

Shares of PAG opened at $103.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.88. Penske Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $50.45 and a 12 month high of $109.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 12.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 35.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 27.11%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.