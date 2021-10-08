EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 495,600 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the August 31st total of 602,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,956.0 days.

Shares of EQBBF stock opened at $40.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.68 and its 200-day moving average is $38.83. EQT AB has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $51.65.

Get EQT AB (publ) alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on EQBBF shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Nordea Equity Research lowered EQT AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Citigroup lowered EQT AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $39.60 price objective on EQT AB (publ) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

EQT AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. The firm focuses on Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It seeks to focus on investment opportunities in Australia and New Zealand. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden and additional office in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for EQT AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.