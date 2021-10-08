Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 19,822 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 856,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 19,822 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 0.9% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.22% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $432,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,092,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $551,212,000 after acquiring an additional 136,094 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,291.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 13,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 29,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,564,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $560.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.50.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $583.22. 5,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,927. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $563.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $509.39. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.52 and a 12 month high of $616.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

