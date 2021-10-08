Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,709,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 144,741 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 2.85% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $214,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 461.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 21,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 245,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,816,000 after buying an additional 99,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KNX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.39.

Shares of KNX stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.47. The company had a trading volume of 14,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.04 and a 200-day moving average of $48.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.07 and a 12-month high of $54.00.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.65%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,588 shares in the company, valued at $550,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $113,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,879.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,100 shares of company stock worth $3,060,419 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

