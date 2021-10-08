Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,563,624 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,270,049 shares during the quarter. General Motors accounts for 0.7% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in General Motors were worth $329,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in General Motors by 1,510.3% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 484.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.32.

Shares of GM traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.98. 661,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,523,289. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.95. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $64.30. The company has a market cap of $85.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

