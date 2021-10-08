Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 9,305 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,076,542 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,305 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.18% of The Boeing worth $257,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,259 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,507 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Boeing by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,695 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $56,463,000 after acquiring an additional 25,916 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Boeing by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,219 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,271,000 after acquiring an additional 16,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $228.37. 85,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,923,619. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $221.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.14. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $133.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The company had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.30.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

