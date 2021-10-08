Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 80.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,264 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ennis were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ennis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Ennis by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Ennis by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ennis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ennis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Ennis alerts:

EBF opened at $19.13 on Friday. Ennis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $22.24. The stock has a market cap of $499.69 million, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.37.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Ennis had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $100.45 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th.

Ennis Profile

Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.