ENI (NYSE:E) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of ENI (NYSE:E) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

E has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ENI to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ENI from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ENI from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of ENI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ENI has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.33.

ENI stock opened at $26.87 on Monday. ENI has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $27.65. The stock has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a PE ratio of -298.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.36.

ENI (NYSE:E) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. ENI had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that ENI will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.724 per share. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is -295.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in ENI by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ENI by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,174 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 2,339.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,806 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

