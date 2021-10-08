ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €13.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ENI. UBS Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on ENI in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on ENI in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.70 ($16.12) price target on ENI in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on ENI in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($17.06) price target on ENI in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €12.03 ($14.16).

ENI stock opened at €11.59 ($13.64) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $41.32 billion and a PE ratio of -166.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €10.63 and a 200 day moving average price of €10.38. ENI has a fifty-two week low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a fifty-two week high of €11.90 ($14.00).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

