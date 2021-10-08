Energycoin (ENRG) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.00

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded 70.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. In the last seven days, Energycoin has traded up 30.8% against the U.S. dollar. Energycoin has a total market cap of $126,037.52 and approximately $1.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energycoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Energycoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00050749 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00023716 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00006658 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Energycoin Coin Profile

Energycoin (ENRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energycoin’s official website is energycoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

Energycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.