Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC Has $812,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 2.1% of Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 21,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 10,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 51.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.35.

XOM stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.22. 730,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,353,834. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The company has a market cap of $263.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

