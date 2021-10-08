Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC Has $2.58 Million Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Schlumberger accounts for 6.6% of Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 17,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 43,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 148,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SLB. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

SLB stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.88. 373,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,557,451. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $36.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08 and a beta of 2.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

