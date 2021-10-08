Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 44,240 shares during the period. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HLX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 80.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 393,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 175,707 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 524,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 8,152 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 138.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 28,094 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,701,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,141,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after acquiring an additional 28,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,705. The firm has a market cap of $669.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.76 and a beta of 3.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $6.76.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $161.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.79 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 1.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

