Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Shares Gap Down to $7.03

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.03, but opened at $6.74. Energy Fuels shares last traded at $6.37, with a volume of 220,814 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UUUU. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Fuels presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $938.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.22 and a beta of 1.77.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 million. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a negative net margin of 2,121.74%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Kirkwood bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $52,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 380,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,140.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UUUU. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 14,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 77,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 201,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

