Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Endesa in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Endesa from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Endesa from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Endesa in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Endesa from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endesa presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELEZY opened at $10.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.82. Endesa has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $15.95.

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

