Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.580-$0.607 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $197.34 million-$200.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $176.51 million.Endava also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.220-$2.305 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on DAVA. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Endava from $84.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Endava in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Endava from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.33.

Shares of DAVA opened at $151.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 139.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.88. Endava has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $153.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.43.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $41.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $40.65. Endava had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Endava will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

