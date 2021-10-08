Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Purchased by Walthausen & Co. LLC

Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% in the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EHC traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,542. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.67. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.51 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

EHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.88.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

