Empty Set Dollar Hits Market Capitalization of $13.28 Million (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded up 17.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0298 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a total market capitalization of $13.28 million and $11,942.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded up 20.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00060640 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.50 or 0.00091676 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.42 or 0.00136919 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,246.79 or 1.00294814 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,600.61 or 0.06536528 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s launch date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Empty Set Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

