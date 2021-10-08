Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.16

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.16 and traded as low as $5.67. Eltek shares last traded at $5.67, with a volume of 11,486 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Eltek from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Get Eltek alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $33.02 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of -2.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.16.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $9.13 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eltek stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,901 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of Eltek at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Eltek Company Profile (NASDAQ:ELTK)

Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Eltek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eltek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.