Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 962 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $5,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 40,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after buying an additional 27,570 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 23.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MMC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.54.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC opened at $156.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.98 and a 200 day moving average of $141.80. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $102.11 and a one year high of $162.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

