Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 803 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its position in Waste Management by 58.0% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.90, for a total value of $30,784.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,016,183.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total transaction of $5,138,785.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,291,888.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,326 shares of company stock worth $13,799,816 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 target price (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.97.

WM stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.77. 4,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,601,676. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $156.74. The company has a market capitalization of $64.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

