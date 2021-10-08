Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 2,388 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,388 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $47,079.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,621.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,798 shares of company stock worth $1,800,304 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.69.

CL opened at $75.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $63.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.27. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $74.01 and a 1 year high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

