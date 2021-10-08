Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 1,375 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 108.1% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.31.

NYSE:JCI traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,228,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $76.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.