Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $5,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964,122 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 214.4% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,624,000 after buying an additional 2,047,276 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 53.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,550,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,072 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth $249,999,000. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth $208,839,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.65, for a total transaction of $1,712,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.25, for a total transaction of $988,581.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,649 shares of company stock valued at $75,552,042 in the last three months. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZM opened at $259.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.10 billion, a PE ratio of 77.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.11 and a 1-year high of $588.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $314.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.66.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZM. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $464.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 1st. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $495.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $380.00 to $304.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $399.75.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Featured Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.