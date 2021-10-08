Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,720,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 236,889 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $385,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Shares of EW stock opened at $110.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.13. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $70.92 and a 1-year high of $123.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.12 billion, a PE ratio of 47.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total value of $3,636,486.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $1,350,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,730 shares of company stock worth $14,014,529. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

See Also: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.