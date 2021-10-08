EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EDPFY. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $53.92 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EDP – Energias de Portugal presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.96.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDPFY opened at $52.34 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.96. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a one year low of $48.28 and a one year high of $69.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.54.

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA is engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Customer Solutions and Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

