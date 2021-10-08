Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Short Interest Up 22.9% in September

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the August 31st total of 2,450,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 942,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

ECL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.00.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $215.75. 5,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,259. The company has a market cap of $61.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.47, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $181.25 and a 1 year high of $231.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,001,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,153,109.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,496 shares of company stock worth $48,541,441 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,144,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 8,040.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 901,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,585,000 after acquiring an additional 889,962 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,196,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $658,341,000 after acquiring an additional 617,083 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,743,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,424,409,000 after acquiring an additional 587,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $981,228,000 after acquiring an additional 552,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

